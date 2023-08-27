24m ago

Share

Cop killer, 25, gets life in prison for 2019 murder of Western Cape officer Hilton Joseph

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph
Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph
PHOTO: Supplied/Hawks
  • A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a police officer.
  • Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph was shot in the head while following up on an investigation in Mfuleni in 2019.
  • The Hawks commended the "meticulous investigation" and welcomed the stiff sentence.

A 25-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of a police officer, who he shot in the head at close range in 2019.

The man, Shane Cecil Swartz, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday.

Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph was in Mfuleni, following up on information regarding a murder case, when Swartz shot and killed him.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said at the time of his "untimely passing", that Joseph and two other SAPS Mfuleni members were visiting Sharp Shooters tavern at Diepwater.

"They were following up on information received from Crime Intelligence regarding the location of a suspect in a double murder and hijacking matter," said Hani.

READ | Alleged cop killer arrested in Joburg just hours after sergeant shot dead in Limpopo

Hani said the officers were walking through the premises when shots were fired through one of the toilet doors.

Joseph suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his colleague had gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Family and police at memorial for Hilton Joseph
Family members and police officers at the memorial service held for Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph in Kleinvlei.
Netwerk24 PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman/Netwerk24

"Swartz was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment each on two counts of attempted murder, and 12 years for another attempted murder," said Hani.

According to the Hawks, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and the accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Provincial Hawks head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, commended the investigation team and the prosecution team for a "meticulous investigation" and sentence which culminated in the life sentence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtspolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2305 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo