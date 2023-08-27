Cop killer, 25, gets life in prison for 2019 murder of Western Cape officer Hilton Joseph

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a police officer.

A 25-year-old man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of a police officer, who he shot in the head at close range in 2019.

The man, Shane Cecil Swartz, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday.

Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph was in Mfuleni, following up on information regarding a murder case, when Swartz shot and killed him.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said at the time of his "untimely passing", that Joseph and two other SAPS Mfuleni members were visiting Sharp Shooters tavern at Diepwater.

"They were following up on information received from Crime Intelligence regarding the location of a suspect in a double murder and hijacking matter," said Hani.

Hani said the officers were walking through the premises when shots were fired through one of the toilet doors.

Joseph suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his colleague had gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Netwerk24 PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman/Netwerk24

"Swartz was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment each on two counts of attempted murder, and 12 years for another attempted murder," said Hani.

According to the Hawks, the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and the accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Provincial Hawks head, Major General Mathipa Makgato, commended the investigation team and the prosecution team for a "meticulous investigation" and sentence which culminated in the life sentence.