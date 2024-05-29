29 May

Share

Cops keeping 'eagle eye on Juju Valley and Seshego' - Limpopo police commissioner

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
A police nyala outside a voting station in Juju Valley. The area is among 24 high-risk voting stations in Limpopo. (Ntwaagae Seleka/News24)
A police nyala outside a voting station in Juju Valley. The area is among 24 high-risk voting stations in Limpopo. (Ntwaagae Seleka/News24)
  • Out of the 3 270 voting stations in Limpopo, 24 are identified as high-risk stations and 157 are medium-risk.
  • Juju Valley is considered a hotspot and provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe,  conducted a site visit to a voting station in the area. 
  • Find everything you need to know about the 2024 general elections on News24's Elections Hub.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, conducted a site visit to the voting station at Spirit Wind International Ministries in Juju Valley on Wednesday morning – one of the 24 high-risk stations in the province – where voters are predominantly EFF supporters.

Juju Valley itself is considered a hotspot area, according to the commissioner.

ROLLING COVERAGE | IEC gives elections 2024 update amid delays, ballot issues and snaking queues

On Tuesday, an EFF member was arrested in the area in connection with an assault case, the commissioner said, stressing that the police weren't targeting supporters of specific parties.

"Regardless of whether you are [an] ANC or EFF [supporter], we will arrest you. We are not doing politics, but policing."

It was in the same suburb two weeks ago that members of ANC and EFF clashed during their political campaigns, injuring a 25-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl.

The girl, who sustained a bullet wound to the head, is still in hospital after undergoing surgery.

On Wednesday morning, several police officers could be seen outside the Spirit Wind Ministries voting station and police in a helicopter were keeping a watchful eye from above.

Hadebe was satisfied that processes were running smoothly so far.

He said:

Elections are going without glitches. The only glitches we are picking up are the systems that are affected by the network. [The Electoral Commission of SA] has dealt with that, and voting continues. That doesn't impede anyone who votes.

"We are in Juju Valley, which is among our hotspots. We are [keeping] an eagle eye on Juju Valley and Seshego. We have deployed drones to see all our hotspot areas. We have also deployed members accordingly," he added.

Of the 3 270 voting stations in Limpopo, there are also 157 medium-risk voting stations.

According to Hadebe, police have not arrested anyone in connection with the nine-year-old girl's shooting. They are collecting evidence that still has to be processed, he said.

ALSO READ | Undecided voters could have big say as polls show ANC on the up, and a DA dip on eve of elections

"The results thereof will give us the direction," he added.

"We want the person who recorded the incident at Juju Valley to come forward. We have confiscated some firearms from some people. We can't name them because they haven't been charged.

"We have obtained warning statements from some people of interest. Once our case is ready for the court, we will make arrests," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
anceffpolokwanelimpopopoliticselections 2024crime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1613 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1953 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
8% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo