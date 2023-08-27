Cops launch manhunt for gunmen who stormed Mpumalanga tavern, killing three patrons after robbery

Gunmen shot and killed three tavern patrons in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday.

The men had stormed into the tavern, robbed the patrons and also robbed the DJ of his equipment.

While fleeing from the scene, the gunmen shot seven people, killing three and wounding four.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who robbed patrons at a tavern and then shot randomly at them as they fled, killing three and injuring four.



Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, said the incident happened on Sunday morning around 04:00 in Dundonald outside Mayflower.

He said information at their disposal was that three suspects allegedly entered a tavern, pointed firearms at patrons and started to rob them of their belongings.

"They tried to access cash from the bartender but failed. They robbed the DJ of his equipment. Before leaving the scene, they fired shots randomly and seven people were shot," said Mohlala. "Two died on the scene, while the third victim passed on at the local clinic.

"Four were taken to hospital, and two were immediately discharged."

Mohlala said they have opened cases of murder, attempted murder as well as business robbery.

ALSO READ | Tavern toilet shooting accused pleads not guilty to killing, injuring cops in Cape Town

"Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

In a similar incident in 2022, between 9 and 10 July, heavily armed men stormed at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.

Carrying AK-47 rifles and pistols, the gunmen opened fire on the patrons inside and outside, leaving 16 dead and some seriously injured.

Two months ago, the six men accused of killing the 16 people, were released.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said charges were withdrawn against the men after a thorough analysis of the police dockets.

"After realising there was no prospect of a successful prosecution, we concluded that [we must withdraw charges]... requests for further investigations were not complied with because witnesses feared for their lives or subsequently lost their lives," said Mjonondwane at the time.



