Cops make four arrests after three people killed in alleged vigilante attack in Limpopo

Four people have been arrested following an alleged mob attack.

The alleged vigilantes assaulted three men and burned two bodies in the attack.

One victim escaped and alerted the police, but later died in hospital.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, one victim escaped the attackers and alerted police about the incident at Bokgaga Mokgolobotho village on Wednesday.

When the police arrived at the scene at approximately 11:00, they found the burned bodies of two men. The crowd had already dispersed.

"Police found an assortment of objects on the scene, including stones. The third victim, who blew the whistle, passed away in hospital," Ledwaba added.

Residents had allegedly accused the three men of committing crimes in the area.

A mob dragged the victims from their homes to the nearby mountain, where they assaulted and burned them.

"We still call upon community members to report criminal activities to the police without taking the law into their own hands," said Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Incidents of mob justice are becoming a big challenge in the province, he added.

The suspects will appear in the Maake Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and kidnapping.