Corruption Watch calls for harsher sentences in cases involving harm to whistleblowers

Belinda Pheto
The six men on trial for killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran were handed prison sentences that ranged from six to 22 years after pleading guilty.
Belinda Pheto/News24
  • Corruption Watch says it's disappointed at the length of sentences handed to Babita Deokaran's killers. 
  • Corruption Watch says the sentences don't speak to the severity of the crime Deokaran's killers committed. 
  • The organisation says there should be a revision of the laws that deal with whistleblowers.  

Corruption Watch has called for harsher sentences in cases involving whistleblowers.

The organisation was responding to the sentences handed down to the killers of Babita Deokaran, a senior health official at the Gauteng Department of Health.

She was assassinated after flagging suspicious payments worth R850 million to shell companies and politicians, among other companies and people, who were service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Deokaran's killers to terms of imprisonment ranging from six to 22 years after a plea and sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nicki van't Riet, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch, told News24 the organisation was disappointed with the length of the sentences handed to Deokaran's killers.

"Although we understand these were done through an agreement, we believe cases that involve whistleblowers must be dealt with harsher sentences. There must be a total revision of the laws that deal with whistleblowers. 

"When we look at the sentences, they also don't speak to the severe nature of the crime committed," she said.

Van't Riet said although justice had yet to be served entirely, it was notable that there was swift justice as there was no lengthy trial.

She said the sentence was an important step towards getting to the bottom of what happened, and she hoped the NPA, together with police, would get on with the work of arresting the person who ordered the hit on Deokaran.

She said many questions remained unanswered.

“[The] NPA cannot consider this matter closed. They have to look at who had the most to lose, who stood to benefit from [Deokaran's] demise, and who is involved in the corruption syndicate at Tembisa Hospital, in which individuals and businesses profited from corruption. Who in political positions of power enables these corruptions to flourish? This matter cannot be considered closed without these issues being concluded,” she said.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that as part of the plea agreement, Deokaran's killers had handed crucial information to the prosecution team, which would be used to continue the investigation to get to the mastermind and everyone who played a role in Deokaran's murder.

Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said they appreciated the work of the investigation and prosecution team in securing convictions and sentences in Deokaran's murder.

He said the Hawks would continue its investigations to ensure everyone involved in Deokaran's death was found and brought to court.

Meanwhile, Sizwe Pamla, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, said the premier would ensure that all gaps identified in different investigations surrounding the procurement processes in the province would be closed.

He said Lesufi was still waiting for the finalisation of the investigation that had been launched.


