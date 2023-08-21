7m ago

Cosas murders of 1982: Families devastated trial will only start in 2024

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
Former Security Branch Officers, Christian Siebert Rorich and Tlhomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa.
Belinda Pheto/News24

Families of the Cosas 4 were devastated on Monday after the case against the two men alleged to have killed their loved ones was postponed again in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The former Security Branch officers, Tlhomedi Ephraim Mfalapitsa and Christian Siebert Rorich, appeared briefly in court, where their matter was postponed to 22 January for trial.

Speaking on behalf of the family members who were too emotional to talk, Russel Baloyi said they were disappointed by the delay.

He said:

We were looking forward to this day, hoping to see justice. There have been too many postponements in the matter, and we are beginning to lose hope and doubt we'll ever see justice.


The charges are in relation to the murder of Congress of South African Students (Cosas) members, Eustice "Bimbo" Madikela, Ntshingo Mataboge (Matabane), Fanyana Nhlapo, and the attempted murder of Zandile Musi in 1982.

The three students were killed by an explosion inside a pump house at Krugersdorp mine. Musi survived the attack.

Rorich was a police officer and bomb expert in the apartheid era. He is alleged to have placed explosives in the pump house.  Mfalapitsa allegedly lured the victims into the mine under the pretence of military training.

The case will return to court on 23 October to hear an application by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, which wants to join the case as a friend of the court. 


