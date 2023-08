The Johannesburg council meeting - set down for 10:00 at the end of the month to discuss, plan and vote on motions as well as city laws and by-laws - started late again on Tuesday.

The council drum to summon councillors sounded at 10:10, but the room remained bare - as has become the norm.

Speaker Colleen Makhubele has had her hands full as councillors seldom follow the rules of the house and trickle in when they want.