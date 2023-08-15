Court ruling means that pharmacists can prescribe to people with HIV

The court dismissed an application, which was brought by the IPA Foundation, for the setting aside of the PIMART initiative.

The initiative will allow specially trained pharmacists to treat people with HIV and TB.

Judge Elmarie van der Schyff said: "The need to widen access to first line ART and TPT therapy on a community level is not a figment of SAPC's imagination, but a dire need that is also evinced in other countries."

The South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) has been given judicial go-ahead to introduce its Pharmacy-Initiated Management of Antiretroviral Treatment (PIMART) initiative, which will allow specially trained pharmacists to manage and prescribe medicine to patients with HIV and tuberculosis.

Pretoria High Court Judge Elmarie van der Schyff has dismissed an application brought by a doctors' organisation – the IPA Foundation – for the setting aside of the programme, according to GroundUp.

She said the pilot project had emphasised the value of the initiative, which was in line with the World Health Organisation's vision to promote widely accessible primary healthcare.

"The untapped value of pharmacists in fighting HIV was also emphasised by the efficient role pharmacies played in meeting healthcare needs and providing healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

