Court strikes Koko Eskom graft case from the roll, finds there were unreasonable delays

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday struck the case against former Eskom boss Matshela Koko and others from the roll.



The court found there had been unreasonable delays in the R2.2 billion corruption case against Koko and his co-accused.



This, however, is not a pronouncement of the innocence or guilt of the accused. The matter can be re-enrolled at a later stage.

The court said the State should bring the matter back to court with a letter from the National Director of Public Prosecutions confirming that the case is ready for trial.

Koko was accused of being "at the centre of a corrupt scheme", which sought to help Swiss engineering firm ABB secure a lucrative R2.2 billion contract at the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

With Koko allegedly wielding his influence at the power parastatal to swing the contract in their favour, an elaborate network of actors received kickbacks, and millions were ploughed into companies connected to his daughters.

Koko and his co-accused, including his wife, Mosima Koko, her stepdaughters, Koketso Aren and Thato Choma, former SA Local Government Association chief executive Thabo Mokwena, lawyer Johannes Coetzee, Watson Seswai, senior Eskom project director Hlupheka Sithole, Sunil Vip, Markus Bruegmann, Gopal Kambi, Lesetsa Mutchinya and companies linked to some of them were charged in October last year.

The court held an inquiry to establish whether there had been any unreasonable delays in the case.

The magistrate, Stanley Jacobs, said it was unacceptable that the State was still asking the court for a postponement on a case it had been investigating since 2017.

Going through his judgment, the magistrate said he had considered the constitutional rights of the accused to a speedy trial, and his decision to remove the matter from the roll had nothing to do with the case's merits - it had to do with procedure.



"No one must say I am victorious today as the outcome for today has to do with the interest of justice. The court must be mindful of allegations against the accused, and the investigation's integrity must also be kept intact," he said.