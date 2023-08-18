57m ago

Share

Crime stats: Slight decline in murder cases, but GBV still a major concern for police

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Major General Thulare Sekhukhune said the latest crime stats showed a slight decline in murder cases.
Major General Thulare Sekhukhune said the latest crime stats showed a slight decline in murder cases.
Fikile Marakalla/GCIS
  • The crime stats showed a slight decline in murder cases reported between April and June this year.
  • Bheki Cele said new crime-fighting initiatives had yielded positive results.
  • Police stations in Inanda and Umlazi have the highest number of murder cases.

Arguments, road rage, misunderstandings and provocations are the leading cause of murder, according to Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune, who presented the crime stats for 1 April to 30 June this year.

In that period, 6 228 people were killed, which is a slight decline from the same period last year.

However, the current stats showed that police were far from winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) because more women were killed than in the same period last year.

Sekhukhune said 40 more women were killed in the same period, 235 more attempted murders were reported, and 1 138 more cases of assault, in which women were victims, were recorded.

According to the statistics, most murders occur in public places, like streets, parks and parking areas.

Also, some of the murders were committed in the homes of the perpetrators or victims.

KwaZulu-Natal-based police stations, Inanda and Umlazi, have the highest number of murder cases reported.

READ | Crime stats: More women and police officers murdered between April and June

Although the crime stats painted a grim picture, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he believed that crime-fighting initiatives, which had been introduced by police management, had yielded positive results.

"The aggressive policing approach has been bolstered through Operation Shanela. While it is early days, the effectiveness of the high-density operation shows in the decline of these crime figures.

"While the declines cannot all be attributable to Operation Shanela, its value and impact on the overall policing strategy is noticeable. Communities have so far welcomed the aggressive approach to crime, and it is on this score that the policing strategies, which are leading us in the right direction, will be intensified for more favourable results," Cele said.

Cele urged provincial commissioners to continue to lead from the front, to work with officers on the ground, and to sweep clean all crime-ridden areas in their provinces.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsthulare sekhukhunebheki celeservice deliverycrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 2930 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 765 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 1972 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1395 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.15
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.62
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
908.80
+1.4%
Palladium
1,242.84
+1.5%
Gold
1,892.50
+0.2%
Silver
22.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,625
-1.8%
All Share
73,090
-1.7%
Resource 10
54,664
-2.1%
Industrial 25
103,136
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,527
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo