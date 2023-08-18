Crime stats: Slight decline in murder cases, but GBV still a major concern for police

The crime stats showed a slight decline in murder cases reported between April and June this year.

Bheki Cele said new crime-fighting initiatives had yielded positive results.

Police stations in Inanda and Umlazi have the highest number of murder cases.

Arguments, road rage, misunderstandings and provocations are the leading cause of murder, according to Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune, who presented the crime stats for 1 April to 30 June this year.

In that period, 6 228 people were killed, which is a slight decline from the same period last year.

However, the current stats showed that police were far from winning the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) because more women were killed than in the same period last year.

Sekhukhune said 40 more women were killed in the same period, 235 more attempted murders were reported, and 1 138 more cases of assault, in which women were victims, were recorded.

According to the statistics, most murders occur in public places, like streets, parks and parking areas.

Also, some of the murders were committed in the homes of the perpetrators or victims.

KwaZulu-Natal-based police stations, Inanda and Umlazi, have the highest number of murder cases reported.

Although the crime stats painted a grim picture, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he believed that crime-fighting initiatives, which had been introduced by police management, had yielded positive results.

"The aggressive policing approach has been bolstered through Operation Shanela. While it is early days, the effectiveness of the high-density operation shows in the decline of these crime figures.

"While the declines cannot all be attributable to Operation Shanela, its value and impact on the overall policing strategy is noticeable. Communities have so far welcomed the aggressive approach to crime, and it is on this score that the policing strategies, which are leading us in the right direction, will be intensified for more favourable results," Cele said.

Cele urged provincial commissioners to continue to lead from the front, to work with officers on the ground, and to sweep clean all crime-ridden areas in their provinces.



