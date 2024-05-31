31 May

DA lodges objections in 3 voting districts in Eastern Cape

Sithandiwe Velaphi
The IEC's Eastern Cape electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana. (Sithandiwe Velaphi/News24)
  • The IEC in the Eastern Cape said the capturing of all results would be completed on Friday evening with 11 of the 39 municipalities having finalised the capturing of results.
  • The DA has since lodged a complaint about discrepancies at three voting stations in the province.
The DA has lodged a complaint about discrepancies at three voting stations in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in the Eastern Cape said on Friday afternoon.

"The objection, by the DA, is that there are a lot of discrepancies at those stations.

"The [DA] said it would like the discrepancies to be investigated so that they can be happy. We will await [the national office] on the objection," said IEC Eastern Cape electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana.

She did not elaborate about the details of the objections. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | Final projections show ANC maintains its grip on North West, Mpumalanga and Free State

The IEC in the province also announced the capturing of all results would be completed on Friday evening.

By 15:00 on Friday, it said it had captured about 90% of the overall results with 11 of the 39 municipalities having captured theirs.

"These municipalities are Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Sundays River Valley, Koukamma, Makana, Great Kei, Amahlathi, Ngqushwa, Intsika Yethu, Walter Sisulu and Umzimvubu," added Magudumana, in a briefing to the media on Friday afternoon.

WATCH | Steenhuisen is happy with DA’s marginal gains, looks forward to future after ANC domination

She said auditing had been done on the results of the 11 municipalities.

Magudumana added counting would likely be completed by 22:00 on Friday.

"The declaration of the results, at a national level, will be done on Sunday evening," she said.
