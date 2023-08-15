15 Aug

DA welcomes SIU proclamation into R1bn Tembisa Hospital scandal

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
The DA has welcomed the signing of a proclamation to investigate the flow of more than R1 billion in payments from Tembisa Hospital's coffers.

Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The DA has welcomed the signing of a proclamation to investigate the flow of more than R1 billion in payments from Tembisa Hospital's coffers.
  • DA health spokesperson in Gauteng Jack Bloom said the investigation would allow those implicated in the scandal to answer allegations.
  • He said the investigation should expand to other hospitals. 

The DA says individuals implicated in extraction networks that cost Tembisa Hospital more than R1 billion will have a case to answer to after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

DA health spokesperson in Gauteng Jack Bloom welcomed the investigation. 

He said while the two-year delay in signing the proclamation was unfortunate, it would lay bare the web of corruption allegedly involving Ramaphosa's nephew from a previous marriage, Morgan Maumela and the ANC's Sello Sekhokho, among others. 

Bloom called on the SIU to investigate without fear or favour. He said the companies that unduly benefitted from Tembisa Hospital likely stole from other health facilities, too, through fraudulent contracts. 

READ | 'We believe justice will be served,' says Babita Deokaran's brother as case is postponed yet again

He said:

I hope the SIU investigation extends to other hospitals, as the fishy companies that got contracts from Tembisa Hospital got contracts at other hospitals as well. The SIU needs to investigate the corruption networks without fear or favour. I suspect that rotten officials in the Gauteng Health Department receive high-level political protection, which needs to be exposed and ended.

News24 on Tuesday reported that Ramaphosa signed the proclamation last week.

It reported that the SIU investigators would use its forensic analysis of communications and banking records and the power to subpoena those implicated in the scandal once the proclamation was gazetted.

The SIU released a preliminary report in December last year after a probe into a small fraction of more than 1 200 transactions Gauteng Health Department whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged as "possibly fraudulent".

It found that hospital officials overlooked discrepancies in bid documents that were either missed or ignored to award the contracts. 

A News24 series of exclusive investigative reports titled, Silenced, lifted the lid on suspicious payments that were flagged by Deokaran before she was killed in a hail of bullets in August 2021.

Deokaran had expressed that she feared for her life, but Gauteng health officials failed to act. 



