3h ago

Share

Daily Dispatch journalists robbed at gunpoint while on duty in the Eastern Cape

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Journalists from the Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition were robbed while on assignment.
Journalists from the Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition were robbed while on assignment.
Getty images
  • Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition journalists in the Eastern Cape were robbed at gunpoint while covering a story.
  • Their editor, Cheri-Ann James, said they were covering the challenges school pupils face when they walk to school.
  • The SA National Editors' Forum said attacks on journalists could negatively impact the coverage of general elections in rural areas next year.

Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition journalists in the Eastern Cape were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to Cheri-Ann James, the editor of the publications, the reporters were on the R72 in Chalumna, outside East London, to cover a story about the challenges school children face on their way to school. 

A robber allegedly emerged from bushes and pointed a gun at the photographer, who captured images from behind the group.

According to SA National Editor's Forum spokesperson Sbu Ngalwa, "the assailant" pointed his firearm at the photographer, who managed to escape the immediate danger by fleeing the scene. 

He added:

The reporter and the schoolchildren also reacted swiftly by running to safety.

The robber vandalised the team's vehicle by smashing its windows and stole laptops, the reporter's bag, and a camera.

Ngalwa said Chalumna police responded swiftly and recovered the stolen items. One person has since been taken in for questioning.

READ | Murdered KZN journalist remembered as an iconic photographer and a kind friend

Although the team was shaken, no one was physically harmed, James added.

She said:

The welfare of our colleagues is of paramount importance, and we are taking immediate steps to provide necessary counselling services. Our head of human resources has travelled to the scene to support the team and ensure they receive the care they require during this challenging time.

According to Ngalwa, attacks on journalists threaten the country's democracy and he has appealed to communities to protect members of the media and press freedom. 

He said continued threats against journalists could negatively impact the coverage of general elections in rural areas next year.

"Sanef is seriously concerned that with national and provincial elections looming next year, rural and peri-urban areas end up not being fairly and properly covered because of incidents like this. Some communities then suffer from an information blackout," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefdaily dispatchsbu ngalwaeast londoneastern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1249 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
9% - 326 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 903 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 656 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 324 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

14 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.33
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
891.18
-0.1%
Palladium
1,233.58
-0.4%
Gold
1,906.80
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
+1.0%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,139
-1.3%
All Share
74,673
-1.2%
Resource 10
56,814
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,766
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,757
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo