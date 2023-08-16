Daily Dispatch journalists robbed at gunpoint while on duty in the Eastern Cape

Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition journalists in the Eastern Cape were robbed at gunpoint while covering a story.

Their editor, Cheri-Ann James, said they were covering the challenges school pupils face when they walk to school.

The SA National Editors' Forum said attacks on journalists could negatively impact the coverage of general elections in rural areas next year.

Daily Dispatch and Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition journalists in the Eastern Cape were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday.



According to Cheri-Ann James, the editor of the publications, the reporters were on the R72 in Chalumna, outside East London, to cover a story about the challenges school children face on their way to school.

A robber allegedly emerged from bushes and pointed a gun at the photographer, who captured images from behind the group.

According to SA National Editor's Forum spokesperson Sbu Ngalwa, "the assailant" pointed his firearm at the photographer, who managed to escape the immediate danger by fleeing the scene.

He added:

The reporter and the schoolchildren also reacted swiftly by running to safety.

The robber vandalised the team's vehicle by smashing its windows and stole laptops, the reporter's bag, and a camera.



Ngalwa said Chalumna police responded swiftly and recovered the stolen items. One person has since been taken in for questioning.

Although the team was shaken, no one was physically harmed, James added.

She said:

The welfare of our colleagues is of paramount importance, and we are taking immediate steps to provide necessary counselling services. Our head of human resources has travelled to the scene to support the team and ensure they receive the care they require during this challenging time.

According to Ngalwa, attacks on journalists threaten the country's democracy and he has appealed to communities to protect members of the media and press freedom.

He said continued threats against journalists could negatively impact the coverage of general elections in rural areas next year.

"Sanef is seriously concerned that with national and provincial elections looming next year, rural and peri-urban areas end up not being fairly and properly covered because of incidents like this. Some communities then suffer from an information blackout," he added.



