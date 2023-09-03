1h ago

Share

'Deadly attacks on police are on the rise' - Ramaphosa, SAPS top cops commemorate fallen officers

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the families of slain police officers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with the families of slain police officers.
SAPS/X
  • Thirty-four slain police officers were commemorated at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the victims of the fallen officers. 
  • Each officer's name was called out during the sombre ceremony. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and hundreds of police officers gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday to commemorate 34 police officers who died in the line of duty.

The officers were killed between April 2022 and March this year.

"Deadly attacks on police officers are sadly once more on the rise. Every year on the first Sunday of September, we pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate price whilst serving and protecting people," Ramaphosa said. 

During the sombre ceremony, each slain officer's name was called out, while the victim's families collected roses and sentimental gifts from police officials at the ceremony.   

READ | 18 people killed during shootout with police in Limpopo

Ramaphosa said the Constitution mandates police to prevent, combat and investigate crime.

"It mandates them to maintain public order and protect the inhabitants of the Republic and their property. The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law," said Ramaphosa. 

Ramaphosa said the increase in the killings of police officers, whether on or off duty, demonstrates the level of "desperation of criminals" to remove any obstacle that is in the way of their criminal intent. 

saps
Families of police officers killed in the line of duty, laid flowers in the memory of their loved ones.
SAPS/X

"Attacks on police officers must come to an end. There must be justice, and there will be justice, for the families of our fallen heroes and heroines," he said. 

He alluded to the hard work of the Hawks in apprehending 76 suspected police murderers over the past year. "These cases are currently before different courts," said Ramaphosa. 

Since 2018 at least 488 suspects have been arrested for the deaths of police officers. 

Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down life sentences, a total of 158 years imprisonment. "We must continue to arrest, prosecute and convict those who wilfully undermine the authority of the state.

"The members we are remembering today were spouses, parents, sons and daughters, siblings, colleagues, and so much more. Many of them were breadwinners," said Ramaphosa. 

police
Hundreds of police officers commemorated their fallen officers with a final salute.
SAPS/X

In addressing the victim's families, Ramaphosa said although the convictions of these criminals can never bring their loved ones back, it will comfort them knowing that justice has been served.

The nature of policing means that, at times, men and women in blue were put in harm's way, said Ramaphosa.  

Ramaphosa added:  

To keep the legacy of the fallen 34 heroes and heroines alive, I call upon all serving police officers to ensure that these deaths are not in vain. You must remain steadfast in the fight against crime.

Ramaphosa also pleaded with the management of the South African Police Service to work together to ensure that police officers were safe while performing their duties. 

"Far too many of our officers are dying off duty. The SAPS management needs to deepen efforts to improve the wellness of officers. Police must be taken care of physically, mentally and psychologically." 

"The lives of police officers should be valued not just by their colleagues but by everyone who lives in our country," he said. "To the families of the fallen officers, we pray that you find peace and healing," added Ramaphosa. 

READ | LEAP officer killed in drive-by shooting while on duty during taxi strike in Cape Town

Ramaphosa's address comes on the back of the killing of 19 people suspected of planning to carry out a cash-in-transit heist. They were killed during a shootout with police in Makhado, Limpopo on Friday. 

Masemola told journalists that police had received intelligence of a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist. 

"A group of cash-in-transit heist criminals... over time planned this CIT for today, and they are quite integrated."

"They planned a cash heist, and we had intelligence. Our intention was to arrest them before the heist," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolacyril ramaphosapretoriagautengcrime and courtspolice killings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
5% - 18 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
27% - 101 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
9% - 36 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
59% - 224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
960.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,218.45
0.0%
Gold
1,940.28
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo