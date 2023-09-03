'Deadly attacks on police are on the rise' - Ramaphosa, SAPS top cops commemorate fallen officers

Thirty-four slain police officers were commemorated at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday .

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the victims of the fallen officers.

Each officer's name was called out during the sombre ceremony.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and hundreds of police officers gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday to commemorate 34 police officers who died in the line of duty.

The officers were killed between April 2022 and March this year.

"Deadly attacks on police officers are sadly once more on the rise. Every year on the first Sunday of September, we pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate price whilst serving and protecting people," Ramaphosa said.

During the sombre ceremony, each slain officer's name was called out, while the victim's families collected roses and sentimental gifts from police officials at the ceremony.

READ | 18 people killed during shootout with police in Limpopo

Ramaphosa said the Constitution mandates police to prevent, combat and investigate crime.

"It mandates them to maintain public order and protect the inhabitants of the Republic and their property. The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the increase in the killings of police officers, whether on or off duty, demonstrates the level of "desperation of criminals" to remove any obstacle that is in the way of their criminal intent.

SAPS/X

"Attacks on police officers must come to an end. There must be justice, and there will be justice, for the families of our fallen heroes and heroines," he said.

He alluded to the hard work of the Hawks in apprehending 76 suspected police murderers over the past year. "These cases are currently before different courts," said Ramaphosa.

?? President @CyrilRamaphosa lays wreath on behalf of the Republic of South Africa in honour of @SAPoliceService heroes who have fallen in the line of duty during the Dedication and Wreathlaying Ceremony at the SAPS National Commemoration Day.?? SAPS Memorial Site, Union… pic.twitter.com/GUykYimXrZ — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) September 3, 2023

Since 2018 at least 488 suspects have been arrested for the deaths of police officers.

Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down life sentences, a total of 158 years imprisonment. "We must continue to arrest, prosecute and convict those who wilfully undermine the authority of the state.

"The members we are remembering today were spouses, parents, sons and daughters, siblings, colleagues, and so much more. Many of them were breadwinners," said Ramaphosa.

SAPS/X

In addressing the victim's families, Ramaphosa said although the convictions of these criminals can never bring their loved ones back, it will comfort them knowing that justice has been served.

The nature of policing means that, at times, men and women in blue were put in harm's way, said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa added:

To keep the legacy of the fallen 34 heroes and heroines alive, I call upon all serving police officers to ensure that these deaths are not in vain. You must remain steadfast in the fight against crime.

Ramaphosa also pleaded with the management of the South African Police Service to work together to ensure that police officers were safe while performing their duties.

"Far too many of our officers are dying off duty. The SAPS management needs to deepen efforts to improve the wellness of officers. Police must be taken care of physically, mentally and psychologically."

"The lives of police officers should be valued not just by their colleagues but by everyone who lives in our country," he said. "To the families of the fallen officers, we pray that you find peace and healing," added Ramaphosa.

READ | LEAP officer killed in drive-by shooting while on duty during taxi strike in Cape Town

Ramaphosa's address comes on the back of the killing of 19 people suspected of planning to carry out a cash-in-transit heist. They were killed during a shootout with police in Makhado, Limpopo on Friday.

Masemola told journalists that police had received intelligence of a planned cash-in-transit (CIT) heist.

"A group of cash-in-transit heist criminals... over time planned this CIT for today, and they are quite integrated."

"They planned a cash heist, and we had intelligence. Our intention was to arrest them before the heist," he said.



