'Declining' police force 'overwhelmed' by growing population: Why SA is losing the fight against crime

Ill discipline, escalating lawsuits, overwhelming workload and declining personnel and strategic expert numbers are among the factors preventing the Gauteng police force, and the SA Police Service (SAPS) in general, from winning the battle against crime.

This is according to crime and policing expert Johan Burger, who was reacting to the recent provincial quarterly crime statistics released by Gauteng police boss, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela on Tuesday.

The statistics show that murder and other contact crimes remain high in Gauteng.