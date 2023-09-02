Desperate families search scene of one of SA's deadliest fires. Their hopes were crushed

An emotional father, Foster Banda in tears as he is looking for his daughter and granddaughter who lived at Usindiso building.
Foster Banda arrived in tears on Friday morning at the scene of one of the deadliest fires in South African history.
Banda, 55, was looking for his 28-year-old daughter Beatrice and her 16-month-old child, Alicia, who lived among hundreds of families in the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.
