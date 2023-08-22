Detectives to crisscross SA to find answers about soldier who vanished in Oudtshoorn

A small troop of soldiers, who were part of a training camp at SA Army Infantry school in Oudtshoorn where a reservist Isak Thompson disappeared without a trace, are being called in one at a time for appointments to be questioned by police.

News24 understands Oudtshoorn detectives obtained a list of around 30 reconnaissance platoon members who were training with Thompson when he vanished.

The experienced soldiers are scattered across the country at different army bases and were on an advanced 10-week programme as the army ramps up its efforts to upskill its troops.