Dickason trial: Sentencing date set for December

The date for Lauren Dickason's sentencing has been set for December.

Last month, Dickason was found guilty of murdering her three children.

Her murder trial ran for five weeks, and included testimony from experts on the state of her mental health.

Convicted murderer Lauren Dickason will hear her fate during sentencing proceedings set down for 19 December.

Last month, Dickason was found guilty of murder after she strangled and smothered her daughters Liané, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on 16 September 2021 while her husband was out for dinner with colleagues.

Eleven of the 12 jury members found her guilty after a five-week trial, in which her defence pleaded insanity and infanticide.

Multiple experts have testified to Dickason’s mental health at the time of the murders, with some pointing to the stress of immigration as playing a role in her mental state.

The family arrived in New Zealand in August 2021, only a few weeks before the triple murders.

According to the New Zealand Herald, after Dickason was convicted, Justice Cameron Mander ordered a number of pre-sentence reports on her mental health, treatment and where she should be detained.

On Friday, he set the date of sentencing to 19 December.

Under New Zealand law, the minimum term of imprisonment for murder is a life sentence.

Mander will also decide where Dickason will be detained. Since her arrested, Dickason has been detained in a secure psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital. She is under 24/7 monitoring, heavily medicated and receiving ongoing intensive treatment for her mental health.

Mander may order her to remain at Hillmorton until such time as she is deemed healthy enough to be transferred to a women’s prison.

