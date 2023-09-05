Did Ramaphosa violate exchange controls? DA challenges SARB Phala Phala report in court

The DA is adamant the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ntaba Nyoni Estate didn’t violate exchange controls by failing to declare $580 000 in buffalo sales cash is unconstitutional - and must be overturned.

In an application filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, the opposition party seeks a finding that Ramaphosa and Ntaba Nyoni Estate are guilty of exchange control violations.

In the alternative, it asks that the SARB be required to make a fresh determination on the saga within a three-month period.