Did Ramaphosa violate exchange controls? DA challenges SARB Phala Phala report in court

Karyn Maughan
President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen at the Nasrec Expo center.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

The DA is adamant the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ntaba Nyoni Estate didn’t violate exchange controls by failing to declare $580 000 in buffalo sales cash is unconstitutional - and must be overturned.

In an application filed at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, the opposition party seeks a finding that Ramaphosa and Ntaba Nyoni Estate are guilty of exchange control violations.

In the alternative, it asks that the SARB be required to make a fresh determination on the saga within a three-month period.

