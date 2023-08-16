Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo fails to have magistrate recuse herself in his criminal matter

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested on charges of fraud, theft, assault and malicious damage to property.

Since his first court appearance, Teffo has failed to give his fingerprints as he claims he has not been charged.

In his latest court appearance, Teffo failed to have the magistrate recuse herself from the matter.

There has been a whirlwind of developments in the criminal case against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo, including his refusal to appear in court, the withdrawal of his defence team and the latest, his failed bid to have the magistrate recuse herself.

Teffo, who has been in custody since his arrest on 1 August, was set to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The matter had been postponed previously because Teffo refused to leave the holding cells, which led to his defence team terminating their mandate because he would not take their advice.

It appeared that Teffo would continue with his refusal to appear in court, as when the matter was finally called, he was not brought into the dock.

State prosecutor Maggie Sikati told the court that Teffo had a new attorney but that both he and his legal representative were absent.

"The accused is again refusing to come up from the main holding cells," Sikati said.

While asking the court for a postponement, Sikati was then informed by a court orderly that Teffo had changed his mind and would be coming to court.

Magistrate Lydia Painter said she would adjourn for 20 minutes to allow Teffo to make his way to court.

Once court was back in session, Teffo was brought out from the holding cells and stood in the dock, where he fiddled with his cellphone while his attorney Eddy Maloba addressed the court.

Maloba said his instructions were to submit to the court that Teffo had not yet been charged with any crime.

Through his attorney, Teffo said his claims were bolstered by the fact that two police detectives approached him in the holding cell and said they were instructed to charge him.

Maloba said this meant Teffo was before the court unlawfully.

He added that Teffo wanted to take the stand and address the issue, so the court could make a ruling as to whether he is before the court lawfully.

Sikati informed the court that the issue of whether Teffo was charged had already been dealt with by another magistrate.

She reiterated that Teffo had been charged, which is reflected in the charge sheet, but that, as part of the process, his fingerprints had not been taken.

A court order was granted obligating Teffo to allow police to take his fingerprints, but he still refused, which led to the State adding a contempt of court charge.

Sikati said that on Wednesday, Teffo's new attorney indicated that Teffo would provide his fingerprints.

As a result, two police officers visited Teffo in the holding cells to take his fingerprints but were unsuccessful.

Failed recusal application

Going through the court documents after hearing what the State and defence placed on record, Painter said the issue of whether Teffo had been charged was addressed and that she would not be revisiting it.

Based on this ruling, she said there would be no need for Teffo to take the stand and testify.

Painter also said it was unfortunate that Teffo still refused to provide fingerprints, especially in light of the fact that a court order had been made.

In a surprising twist, Teffo then instructed his attorney to bring a recusal application against Painter on the premise of bias. He did not elaborate how the magistrate was biased.

The State opposed the application, stating that there had been no bias.

Painter dismissed the application, explaining that just because she decided not to revisit the issue of the charges did not mean that there was bias.

"To accuse the court of bias is, with respect, strange. I am not biased, I am not going to recuse myself," Painter said.

Almost straight after her ruling, Teffo, through his attorney enquired as to whether he would be given an opportunity to testify.

Painter said she had dealt with that aspect already.

While the State and defence grappled with a postponement date, Teffo then took matters into his own hands, telling the magistrate that "I have given an instruction that I should take the stand".

Painter stopped Teffo in his tracks.

The court eventually postponed the matter to 6 September, in favour of the State, for further investigation.

Charges

The charges against Teffo stem from two different incidents.

Assault, theft and malicious damage to property charges relate to an alleged incident at offices that Teffo rented in the Pretoria CBD.

The second theft and fraud charges relate to a client that Teffo allegedly represented in the Labour Court.

Teffo is accused of taking R13 000 from the client when he was not entitled to do so because he does not have a trust account and a fidelity fund certificate.

Teffo is popularly known for antics in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, where he represented four of the accused before he withdrew.

Soon after, in September 2022, Teffo was struck from the role of advocates, following a Legal Practice Council application.

The court found that Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, integrity and no longer met the threshold of a fit and proper advocate.