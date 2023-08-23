12m ago

'Discarded like garbage': Eastern Cape family opens up after bodies of missing dad, son found

Candice Bezuidenhout
The bodies of mechanics Leonardo (pictured) and his father Edwin de Vos were found on Tuesday.
The bodies of mechanics Leonardo (pictured) and his father Edwin de Vos were found on Tuesday.
  • The bodies of a Gqeberha father and son were found with gunshot wounds on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.
  • The two mechanics were allegedly picked up at the weekend by a woman whose car they were working on.
  • The woman and her husband were arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder.

"The way their bodies were found lying on top of each other makes it seem like they were just discarded there like garbage," a heartbroken family member of a murdered Gqeberha father and son said on Wednesday.

Mechanics Edwin de Vos, 45, and his son, Leonardo, who turned 19 two weeks ago, were allegedly picked up from their home in Windvogel on Sunday morning by a woman whose vehicle they were working on.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two were never seen again.

While Edwin's wife, Elizabeth, was at the police station to report her husband and son missing on Tuesday, a call came in about two bodies found on a gravel road next to Addo Road in the Swartkops policing area. 

The lifeless bodies were found in bushes on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday and both had gunshot wounds.

"It was confirmed that the bodies found were that of the missing father and son. A case of double murder is under investigation," Naidu said.

She added following investigations, the police arrested a 62-year-old woman and a man, 43, on charges of kidnapping and murder.

A licenced firearm belonging to the woman and a Hyundai Atos were confiscated.

The two are expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Edwin de Vos, 45, and his son, Leonardo,
Edwin de Vos, 45, and his son, Leonardo, were allegedly picked up from their home in Windvogel on Sunday morning by a woman whose vehicle they were working on.
A relative of the victims, Marachel Campher, told News24 on Wednesday the family went to the scene on Tuesday.

Campher said they would never forget the sight of the two bodies on top of each other.

She explained: 

It's like they were just thrown there. Like someone just dumped them and couldn't care less.

She added the woman, who was arrested, picked up the pair on Sunday at around 08:00.

The woman allegedly said there were parts missing from her taxi they had worked on previously.

She allegedly told them to go with her to her house to fix the taxi.

A heartbroken Elizabeth, who was too traumatised to speak, whispered: "They never came back."

Her eyes were red and swollen from crying.

"We went to that woman's house to look for them, but they were not there, and I was told by someone at the house she went to the beach. But her car was still outside," Elizabeth said.

Standing with her hands in her pockets and a faraway look in her eyes, she added: "This person told me my husband and son came back home to pick up a toolbox, but they never came home."

Elizabeth said when she heard the news of their bodies being found, she could barely handle the heartache.

She added: 

I nearly caused a scene at the police station. I couldn't believe this could happen to them. I still can't believe it. I have cried so much but how am I supposed to feel? All I can do is cry.

She added her husband and son were the breadwinners in the house.

"I don't know what my daughter Edwina, nine, and I will do without them. She is so young and barely understands, but the other night she kept crying and asked for them."

Campher said both men had good values and never harmed anyone.

"They were always joking, and they were honourable men, everyone respected them."

She added they owed a debt of gratitude to the community policing forum in the area.

"They supported us every step of the way, and we will go to court and see this case through as a community."

