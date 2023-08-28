1h ago

'Don't die with the resources we have given you': Cele pleads with cops to 'act first'

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Mourners at the funeral of Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo in Schweizer-Reneke, North West.
Supplied/SAPS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has told officers to always be 'vigilant and operationally ready to act' while on duty. 
  • He was speaking at the funeral of Sergeant Kediemetse Masilo, who was shot dead in Kimberley, Northern Cape, last week.
  • Her partner, Constable Okaetse Mandindi, was also killed during an operation to trace a stolen vehicle.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged police officers to "be the first to act" and use "proportional force" in the line of duty.

Cele was addressing mourners at the funeral of Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, on Sunday.

Masilo and her colleague, Constable Okaetse Mandindi, both attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad, were tracing a hired sedan that was allegedly stolen en route from Bloemfontein when the driver of the vehicle shot them last week.

Both officers died in the line of duty. 

Masilo had 16 years of service at the time of her death, while Mandindi had served for 11 years.

The driver was later arrested outside Kimberley. The 38-year-old man, Daniel Alberts, is reportedly a "repeat offender", according to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"The perpetrator has already appeared before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of motor vehicle theft and one of theft," said Mathe.

Those in attendance at Masilo's funeral included Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, Northern Cape Community Safety MEC Nomandla Bloem, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Northern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola.

Cele urged police officers not to hesitate to act.

READ | Kimberley cop murders: Accused 'had several brushes with the law', sent for psychiatric evaluation

"Be vigilant and operationally ready to act in any circumstances. If force is required, it must at all times be necessary, reasonable and proportional. I plead with you, don't die with the resources and tools that we have given you," said Cele.

Mandindi's funeral is expected to take place on Saturday in Pampierstad.

A commemoration for officers killed in the line of duty will be held on Sunday at the Union Buildings, after the most recent quarterly crime statistics revealed that 31 police officers were murdered between April and June. 


