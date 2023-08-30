Dr Nandipha wants bail to take care of her kids, State says she abandoned them for Bester

While Dr Nandipha Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court she should be granted bail because she was fully responsible for her two minor children, the State argued she only made one phone call to her husband and children since her incarceration.

Magudumana, still a married woman, deserted her two children the day she absconded with her lover, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, argued the State in opposing her bail application.

According to affidavit of an investigating officer who could not be named, Magudumana is married with two school-going children who she deserted in March 2023 when she ran off with Bester. The minor children currently reside with their father.

