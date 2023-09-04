1h ago

Eastern Cape cop arrested on attempted murder charge walks free after probe 'compromised'

A case against a police officer who was arrested on charges of attempted murder was not enrolled in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • A cop was arrested in Gqeberha on Sunday on charges of attempted murder.
  • He was due to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, but the case was not enrolled.
  • This is allegedly due to the investigation being compromised.

An award-winning Eastern Cape police officer was arrested on Sunday on a charge of attempted murder.

The constable from the Humewood police station in Gqeberha, allegedly discharged his firearm in public.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the detective constable was arrested but added no further details surrounding the incident was available.

She also did not name the suspect.

The constable was scheduled to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, but the case was not enrolled.

Neels Roelofse, who stood in for the constable's lawyer, Theuns Roelofse, told News24 outside the court on Monday the case was not enrolled because there was not enough evidence, and the constable was free to go.

Roelofse said it was now up to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to decide if it would open a docket.

An insider close to the case said the reason for it not being enrolled was because the investigation was compromised after a media publication seemingly identified the constable in a news article.

His name was supposed to be withheld until he had appeared in court.

The source said an identity parade was supposed to be held for the complainant to point out the alleged shooter but since the constable was already named in the media, this compromised the investigation.

It is now up to IPID to decide what happens next.

IPID national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said they were aware of the case.

"IPID has since been notified of the arrest and will be issuing a statement once we have received the case docket," he added.

A few years ago, the constable was named the top detective in the Eastern Cape and is currently involved in the investigation of several high-profile cases in the province.

