Eastern Cape doctor in dock for allegedly defrauding SARS of R1.8m

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Dr Karunlingam Chetty was granted R10 000 bail after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding SARS of more than R1.8 million.
Getty Images
  • An East London doctor appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court for tax fraud.
  • Dr Karunlingam Chetty allegedly under-declared his income to SARS. 
  • SARS was deprived of R1.8 million in tax revenue.

A well-known East London doctor has been granted R10 000 bail after he was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the SA Revenue Service (SARS) of more than R1.8 million.

Karunlingam Chetty, 54, was arrested by the Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit on Monday after he allegedly under-disclosed his income to SARS.

Chetty briefly appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on the same day and was released on bail.

The case was postponed to 19 September for a regional court date.

The head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, said Chetty allegedly under-declared his income to SARS between 2015 and 2018.

"During an audit, SARS picked up some red flags and thus lodged a complaint with the Hawks for an investigation.

"The investigations revealed that Chetty prejudiced SARS by an amount of more than R1.8 million," added Ngwenya.

When News24 called Chetty's practice on Wednesday, his office manager said he was busy with patients.  

His comment will be added once received.


