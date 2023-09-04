Eastern Cape parents sue fumigation company three years after children die of alleged gas poisoning

Three years following the tragic death of two young Gqeberha siblings from alleged gas poisoning, their parents, Selina and Stanton Ingram, are suing the fumigation company they allege is responsible for their children’s death.

One of the claims made against Pestpro CC, is that they were not authorised to work with methyl bromide, the odourless deadly chemical that may have poisoned 12-year-old Tammy and Matthew, who was 16 years old at the time, in their sleep.

The deaths of Matthew, who turned 17 while he was in a coma, and his baby sister in 2020, shocked the community of Kabega Park to its core.

