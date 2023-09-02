Eastern Cape pupils burn 'unsuitable' school building, demand better learning property

A case of arson has been opened with the Eastern Cape police after rioting pupils burnt classroom blocks, demanding to have better structures.

This has left matric pupils from Upper Corana Senior Secondary School in Libode without a venue to write the upcoming trial examinations.

Eastern Cape Education has arranged with the principal of a nearby school to avail space to accommodate the exams.

On Thursday, angry Eastern Cape pupils allegedly burnt their "inadequate" school building because they wanted a better one.



The incident at Upper Corana Senior Secondary School in Libode is now the subject of an arson investigation.

Eastern Cape Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the pupils complained that the building was too old and unsuitable for habitation.



Mtima said a crisis meeting was held on Thursday between the school governing body, district education department officials, parents and residents over the incident to come up with solutions.

He said the school management team would conduct an assessment to establish the extent of the damage.

"Remember, the issue of addressing school infrastructure depends on budget allocation, so we try by all means to spread the budget equitably across the districts so that they can all benefit, so that we can eradicate all those unsuitable structures," said Mtima.

He added that the school was not in the department's current financial year infrastructure budget plans.

The incident has left Grade 12 pupils without a venue to write the upcoming trial examinations, said Mtima, adding that a nearby school had been identified to accommodate the exams.

The provincial Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is an implementing agent responsible for the construction and upkeep of public buildings.

DPWI spokesperson Siphokazi Ncanywa said R1 million had been allocated to the department for consultants to begin planning upgrades to the school, not for construction.

"The project is planned to be advertised in the next financial year and DPWI will be engaging with the Department of Education, as the matter is for its consideration," said Ncanywa.

Mtima stonewalled questions surrounding time frames for the construction of the new school.

Ncanywa said they would know more once the education department provides money for construction.

"The actual dates will only be known once we are confident of budget availability, then we will detail a procurement pipeline that will inform the appointment of the required contractor," said Ncanywa.

On Friday, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said: "The police can confirm that they are investigating a case of arson and malicious damage to property after a group of learners from Upper Corana High School [sic] in Libode allegedly went amok and set alight several school building blocks, and further damaged school properties yesterday."

Majola said it was further alleged that the pupils took their protest action to route R61 near Libode, blocked it with burning tyres, and pelted passing vehicles with stones.

"Police soon managed to control the situation," he said.

In an unrelated incident, a traffic officer allegedly fired a shot and injured a protester on the R61 near Ngqeleni, Majola said.

He said a case of attempted murder had been opened for further investigation.

"There is a possibility of additional charges [in terms of the] Criminal Matters Amendment Act at the later stage of the investigation. Arrests are imminent," he said.





