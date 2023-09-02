3h ago

Share

Eastern Cape pupils burn 'unsuitable' school building, demand better learning property

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are investigating a case of arson after pupils torched their old, 'inadequate' school building.
Police are investigating a case of arson after pupils torched their old, 'inadequate' school building.
Pixabay
  • A case of arson has been opened with the Eastern Cape police after rioting pupils burnt classroom blocks, demanding to have better structures. 
  • This has left matric pupils from Upper Corana Senior Secondary School in Libode without a venue to write the upcoming trial examinations.
  • Eastern Cape Education has arranged with the principal of a nearby school to avail space to accommodate the exams. 

On Thursday, angry Eastern Cape pupils allegedly burnt their "inadequate" school building because they wanted a better one. 

The incident at Upper Corana Senior Secondary School in Libode is now the subject of an arson investigation.

Eastern Cape Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the pupils complained that the building was too old and unsuitable for habitation. 

READ Eastern Cape matric pupils fail to return 55 000 Samsung tablets to education dept

Mtima said a crisis meeting was held on Thursday between the school governing body, district education department officials, parents and residents over the incident to come up with solutions. 

He said the school management team would conduct an assessment to establish the extent of the damage. 

"Remember, the issue of addressing school infrastructure depends on budget allocation, so we try by all means to spread the budget equitably across the districts so that they can all benefit, so that we can eradicate all those unsuitable structures," said Mtima. 

He added that the school was not in the department's current financial year infrastructure budget plans.  

The incident has left Grade 12 pupils without a venue to write the upcoming trial examinations, said Mtima, adding that a nearby school had been identified to accommodate the exams. 

The provincial Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is an implementing agent responsible for the construction and upkeep of public buildings. 

DPWI spokesperson Siphokazi Ncanywa said R1 million had been allocated to the department for consultants to begin planning upgrades to the school, not for construction. 

ALSO READ Axe-wielding matric pupil storms school after arriving an hour late for exam

"The project is planned to be advertised in the next financial year and DPWI will be engaging with the Department of Education, as the matter is for its consideration," said Ncanywa. 

Mtima stonewalled questions surrounding time frames for the construction of the new school. 

Ncanywa said they would know more once the education department provides money for construction.

"The actual dates will only be known once we are confident of budget availability, then we will detail a procurement pipeline that will inform the appointment of the required contractor," said Ncanywa.

On Friday, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said: "The police can confirm that they are investigating a case of arson and malicious damage to property after a group of learners from Upper Corana High School [sic] in Libode allegedly went amok and set alight several school building blocks, and further damaged school properties yesterday."

Majola said it was further alleged that the pupils took their protest action to route R61 near Libode, blocked it with burning tyres, and pelted passing vehicles with stones.  

ALSO READEducation dept blunder means Eastern Cape matrics will have to rewrite Accounting exam

"Police soon managed to control the situation," he said.   

In an unrelated incident, a traffic officer allegedly fired a shot and injured a protester on the R61 near Ngqeleni, Majola said. 

He said a case of attempted murder had been opened for further investigation.  

"There is a possibility of additional charges [in terms of the] Criminal Matters Amendment Act at the later stage of the investigation. Arrests are imminent," he said.   


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseastern capecrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4673 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4504 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
960.56
0.0%
Palladium
1,218.45
0.0%
Gold
1,940.28
0.0%
Silver
24.19
0.0%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,069
-0.3%
All Share
74,787
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,200
-0.8%
Industrial 25
103,455
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,965
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo