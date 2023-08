There were eight reports of rapes at educational facilities in the Western Cape between April and June, bringing the total reported to the police this year to 11.

According to the most recent quarterly crime statistics by the Western Cape police this week, five of the rapes that took place between April and June took place at schools.

Among the victims was a 22-year-old mentally disabled woman who was allegedly raped after hours on the grounds of a Ceres school by a security guard.