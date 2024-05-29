Elections 2024: Why Cape Town's young people are eager to head to the polls

Cape Town's young people are eager to cast their votes on Wednesday.

Crime, unemployment and load shedding are the main reasons they want to vote for change.

They want the government to fill leadership positions with young leaders.

Young people in Cape Town are eager to head to the polls on Wednesday, hoping their votes will bring about the change they desperately want to see in the gang-infested communities they live in.

University of the Western Cape dentistry student, Kopana Mhlambi, 19, said she was excited to vote for the very first time.

Mhlambi, originally from Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State, believes South Africa can become better if young people take over the country's leadership.

"Young people are well-equipped to lead South Africa's economy to success. The government doesn't consider people under 35, but politicians who are older than 65 still occupy positions and fail to deliver," Mhlambi said.

Mhlambi criticised the National Health Insurance (NHI) as unrealistic, given the government's inability to maintain overcrowded and understaffed public hospitals and clinics.

"If the NHI is active by the time I complete my degree, I will practise as a dentist overseas to avoid being overworked and underpaid," she said.

Louis Coetzee, 30, from Green Point, said he would vote because he believed the country could be improved.

He said:

South Africa isn't the problem; the problem is the people leading the country.

He said South Africa was a popular tourist destination, but the high crime rate was a threat as tourists had been robbed and killed.



Coetzee said the country was a rainbow nation, in which people of different races got along, but politics created division and hatred.



Hanover Park's Rezaan Goliath, 23, said she would vote to bring about positive change.

"My main concerns are crime, load shedding, lack of jobs and opportunities for young people. We need change in this country," said Goliath.

Zoe Booysen, 20, also from Hanover Park, said she would definitely be voting on Wednesday.

Booysen remembered hearing about the importance of voting when she was in high school, but only understood its significance when she struggled to find a job.

She believed the right party could create job opportunities, which was why she would vote.

"Every vote counts," she said.

Booysen was excited about voting for the first time.

Reece-Zhara Bailey said voting was a fundamental right and a powerful way to contribute to shaping communities.

"The issue of unemployment, especially among young people, is a pressing concern in many communities," she said.

Bailey said unemployment affected livelihoods and contributed to wider societal problems, like poverty, crime and social unrest.

According to Bailey, in areas plagued by gang violence and other social challenges, addressing unemployment was vital for creating a safer and more prosperous community.

"Providing access to quality education, vocational training, and job placement programmes equips young individuals with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, benefitting both individuals and the community."

Bailey advocated for creating opportunities for young people to start their own businesses, to stimulate economic growth and self-sufficiency.

She said voting for a candidate or party that aligned with one's values and priorities was a personal decision.

She stressed the importance of researching candidates' platforms, track records and policy proposals.



