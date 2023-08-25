1h ago

Share

Electricity purchased from IPPs will be cheaper than Eskom – City Power

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City Power has procured electricity from four independent power producers (IPPs).
City Power has procured electricity from four independent power producers (IPPs).
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images
  • City Power says it will have a slightly lower tariff for Johannesburg residents.
  • It has procured electricity from four independent power producers. 
  • This power will be cheaper than City Power currently procures from Eskom.

City Power claims it will have a slightly lower tariff for Johannesburg residents after procuring electricity from four independent power producers (IPPs). 

The entity said two of the four IPPs still had to register with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The four IPPs will supply power from various sources, including waste to energy, gas to power, and photovoltaic (PV) solar generation. 

The CEO of City Power, Tshifularo Mashava, said it would feed into the grid in two to three months.

READ | City Power technicians attending to faulty meter robbed, assaulted

"This is a short-term power purchase for about three years. These IPPs will give us a total of 92MW. The entity has made tremendous inroads to cushion Johannesburg residents from the gruelling effects of the ongoing load shedding. This is a step in the right direction, as we have always bought power from Eskom," she said.

She said the short-term power purchase agreement (STPPP) was a significant step forward for City Power in its efforts to reduce reliance on Eskom.

Mashava said: 

The power from the IPPs will be cheaper than City Power currently procures from Eskom, and two IPPs are ready to connect to the grid. The STPPP programme targets installations with excess capacity for capacity 1 MW and above to improve the City of Joburg's energy security. Currently, the 20-year IPP programme will be tabled at the mayoral committee and approval within the next two months.

Professor Miriam Altman, of the University of Johannesburg's College of Business and Economics, said this was a sign of movement and, even though it was not an enormous procurement, what was important was that the City was moving on it. 

"Cape Town was doing that, and Joburg is doing it, and the City will be doing several things over the years to get moving, so that it is more empowered to manage its energy requirements. So this would be the first in that direction," she said. 

Happy Khambule, the head of environment and energy policy at Business Unity South Africa, said the initiative was welcomed by businesses because it increased diversification of power in the electricity mix.

ALSO READ | Two suspected cable thieves found burnt beyond recognition inside City Power infrastructure

"This is something that we broadly welcome. Localised energy production will increase energy security, making it easier for economic activity to continue and safeguard some key components emerging due to load shedding. The impact of load shedding has been quite severe," he said. 

The MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Jack Sekwaila, said 16 bids were received and four IPPS were successful.

He said City Power was implementing several other initiatives to reduce the impact of load shedding. 

It includes: 

  • The installation of the rooftop PV systems at its head office to pilot the rollout to at least 700 other sites across the City, including the Joburg market; 
  • A panel of service providers has been procured to assist City Power in the rollout of alternative energy sources;
  • The solar high mast public lighting is illuminating streets across the City; and
  • City Power is working on implementing its Nersa-approved feed-in tariff, where customers with PV solar systems can give feedback or import their excess power to the grid. 

Sekwaila said City Power had started the installation of rooftop water heating systems or geysers.

"City Power has commenced with the rollout of 20 000 solar geysers across the City, including Eskom-supplied areas," he said. 

The DA's Nicole van Dyk, said it was a good move and was the brainchild of the party's government in 2022. 

"We have long been pushing for IPPs in the City to alleviate load shedding. Currently, the City faces an alarming rate of load shedding, with a recent report revealing that, out of 365 days in the 2022/23 fiscal year, 317 days were marred by load shedding.

"The dire situation has led to a staggering 986 GWh of unserved energy, amounting to an estimated revenue loss of R2.5 billion for the full financial year," she said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city powereskomgautengjohannesburgelectricityservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 1371 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 1353 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.73
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.57
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
937.69
+1.1%
Palladium
1,234.76
-0.3%
Gold
1,914.50
-0.1%
Silver
24.12
-0.0%
Brent-ruolie
83.36
+0.2%
Top 40
68,818
+0.3%
All Share
74,488
+0.3%
Resource 10
56,689
+1.0%
Industrial 25
102,469
0.0%
Financial 15
17,123
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo