28 Nov 2023

'This is the darkest day in the history of Implats': Eleven killed in accident at Rustenburg mine

Nicole McCain
Impala Platinum's mine near Rustenburg.
Netwerk24
  • At least 11 miners have been killed in "serious safety incident" in Rustenburg.
  • Implats said paramedics and rescue teams had been mobilised, and the injured employees had been taken to four hospitals in the area.
  • Minerals Council South Africa said, before the accident, the industry had recorded 41 deaths for the year, compared to 44 last year.


Eleven people are dead and another 75 have been injured in an underground accident at an Implats mining facility near Rustenburg.

Implats said there had been a "serious safety incident" with winder rope at the mine's 11 Shaft operation on Monday.

"This rope is connected to the personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft. The conveyance comprises three levels, each with a capacity to carry 35 personnel," the company said.

It appeared that the conveyance was hoisting employees to surface at the end of their shift, when the counterweight became trapped by the jack catches, said Implats CEO Nico Muller.

"Investigations into the cause of the incident have commenced," he added.

Implats said that paramedics and rescue teams had immediately been mobilised, and the injured employees had been transported to four hospitals in the area.

"The mine rescue operation is complete and all 86 employees are accounted for," said Muller

He added that mining operations at Impala Rustenburg had been suspended on Tuesday.

"This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devasting accident. We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted," said Muller.

Minerals Council South Africa said that, before the Implats accident, the industry had recorded 41 fatalities for the year, compared to 44 in the previous year.

"This is a terrible blow to our ambition of ending 2023 with fewer fatalities than last year when there were 49 fatalities, the lowest on record, and the continuation of our journey towards zero harm," said CEO Mzila Mthenjane.

According to the council, more than 15 Proto Teams (specialist rescue teams) had been deployed immediately after the accident.

"All the available ambulances from other mining operations were sent to the mine to transport the injured employees to nearby hospitals, with paramedics deployed to give medical assistance," said Japie Fullard, Chair of the Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum.

He added that the council was in "constant contact with Impala Platinum’s leadership and its safety teams" to offer assistance.

"This is a tragic accident. It serves as a stark reminder that there can never be any lapse in focus and vigilance regarding safety on mines. It is the most important aspect of mining and the one that receives our undivided leadership attention. We call on all our members to reinvigorate their safety programmes and initiatives," Fullard said.

