29 May

Share

Overcoming queues, a protest and a shooting, Cape Town voters head to polls to make their mark

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There was a long queue to vote at the Lutheran church in Mitchells Plain. (Lisalee Solomons/News24)
There was a long queue to vote at the Lutheran church in Mitchells Plain. (Lisalee Solomons/News24)
  • Western Cape voters have experienced some delays at voting stations. 
  • The police presence in Manenberg was bolstered after a shooting on Wednesday morning.
  • Authorities also reported a peaceful protest in Cape Town as the polls opened. 

Long queues, problems with voter management devices (VMDs) and a shooting on the Cape Flats have been just some of the incidents reported to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Wednesday.

The IEC's Western Cape electoral officer, Michael Hendrickse, said not all voting stations in the province had opened on time on Wednesday morning.

LIVE | Party leaders vote as voters deal with long queues, arrests and ballot issues

During a briefing at the IEC centre in Cape Town, Hendrickse said the last of the province's 1 572 polling stations had opened by 07:45 on Wednesday.

The delay was reportedly due to the late arrival of staff.

Additional police were deployed to Manenberg on Wednesday morning after a shooting near a voting station.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the shooting took place in Thames Walk. A 19-year-old man was killed.

"According to reports, the victim was standing in front of the house when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," he said.

Twigg said a case of murder was under investigation.

Volunteer marking voter's thumb with black ink
South Africans cast their votes on 29 May 2024. (GCIS/Supplied)
Supplied

Hendrickse said that police had increased their deployment in the area following the shooting and that it was calm.

He added that there was also protest action in Ocean View.

Twigg said that police had monitored a peaceful march on Wednesday morning, "where about 80 women and children were walking in support of Palestine".

He said:

No police action was taken. The crowd dispersed peacefully.

Police said there had also been an early morning protest in Philippi.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said officers were out in full force to ensure that people could cast their votes in safety. He said a handful of protesters had taken to the streets in Philippi and burnt tyres in the area.

"Police dealt with the situation, and no one was arrested," he added. 

"No threats have been reported and we will be keeping our eyes on the ground as millions head to the polls. We want to assure residents that the police's top priority is to ensure their safety at voting stations."

Other issues reported at voting stations included the VMDs not operating correctly, said Hendrickse.

Volunteer marking voter's thumb with black ink
South Africans cast their votes on 29 May 2024. (GCIS/Supplied)
Supplied

He added that staff had been briefed on how to reboot the VMDs. In cases where a reboot had not corrected the issue, staff had been instructed to use the hard copy voters' roll.

He said that voting could still proceed, even if the VMD was not working and that the VMDs can also operate offline and upload the information when they reached connectivity.

Hendrickse added that at some voting stations, there had been reports that only one ballot box was in use. He added that this would not have an impact on voting, but may delay the counting of votes later.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
iecwestern capecape townpoliticselections 2024
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
42% - 1613 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1953 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
8% - 292 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo