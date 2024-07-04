Estina Dairy case unfolds with Gupta associates in court for multimillion-rand fraud

A witness in the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Farm scam pulled out 100 photographs to show the court that a "brand-new" pasteurising plant was, in fact, not new and would have been unhygienic.



On Wednesday, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court 15 heard and saw astonishing details of a South African Revenue Service (SARS) investigation into the controversial dairy farm.

There were just three people in the gallery to hear a case of national importance.