Eswatini's most wanted fugitive makes first court appearance in Durban

A Swazi fugitive accused of killing a police official in his country before fleeing to South Africa has made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Sifiso Tfwala was arrested in a joint operation between eThekwini metro police and Interpol in the Durban CBD last week.

The matter was adjourned until 5 September pending the receipt of an extradition request from Eswatini.

Sifiso Tfwala, 33, was arrested outside a Shoprite store in the Durban CBD last week during a joint operation between the eThekwini metro police department and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

The metro police said Tfwala was wanted in connection to "a string of robberies and the murder of a Swazi police official".

In a statement, the metro police said a description and warrant of arrest were supplied by Interpol with a list of suspected locations within the Durban CBD.



"An operation between the metro police's district and inner-city team was conducted and members were deployed on foot and motor patrol. Three suspects were identified during the investigation, with one positively matching the description," said eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. She added that, according to Interpol, Tfwala was one of Eswatini's three most wanted suspects and had been on the run since December 2021. Tfwala made a brief appearance in court and the matter was adjourned until 5 September pending the receipt of an extradition request from Eswatini.



The 33-year-old appeared indifferent as he entered the dock dressed in black jeans and a black-and-white striped jersey.

The state told the court that it was awaiting documentation from Swazi officials to proceed with Tfwala's extradition. Magistrate Sicelo Zuma granted an adjournment but noted that the state has until 15 September to keep Tfwala in custody, according to legislation.

At the same time, eThekwini metro police said they were investigating other cases and following leads in connection with the case.



