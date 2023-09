The City of Johannesburg vowed to shut down a hijacked building behind the Usindiso building, which burned down Thursday morning, killing at least 76 people.



On Saturday, city officials inspected the dilapidated two-story building in Marshalltown.

They found small quantities of drug paraphernalia, illegal cigarettes, and alcohol. But the most significant finding was that this building, too, would become an inferno if it were to catch fire.