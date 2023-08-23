Ex-rugby boss Jurie Roux appeals Stellenbosch University's R37m damages claim

Former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has applied for leave to appeal an order to pay R37 million, with interest, to Stellenbosch University for money he allegedly spent without permission on the institution's rugby club.

In April, the Western Cape High Court made an Initial Arbitration and Arbitration Tribunal ruling an order of the court that Roux pay this money to the university.

This after the university discovered he allegedly unlawfully transferred money from the unrestricted reserves of the university into four accounts under his control for the university's rugby club, Maties.