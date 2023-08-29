EXCLUSIVE | 14 lawyers under investigation over millions due to severely disabled children

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is investigating 14 lawyers over their management of multimillion-rand settlements due to children who were left severely disabled by state negligence - and wants them to explain what happened to that money.

In a statement to News24, LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said it was probing Eastern Cape health department complaints the lawyers in question had failed to meet court deadlines to set up trusts to manage the millions paid out to severely disabled claimants in major medical negligence claims.

Those complaints were lodged in March and April last year and it remains unclear, at this point, why it has taken the LPC so long to act.