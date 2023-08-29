EXCLUSIVE | Pics expose the shocking state of Pretoria Forensic Chemistry Laboratory

The Pretoria Forensic Chemistry Laboratory, which is meant to analyse blood-alcohol samples for drunken driving cases and suspected poisons and drugs in criminal matters, is in a dysfunctional state, which could lead to the integrity of its reports being questioned.

A trove of photographs, which News24 has seen, revealed the utter degeneration of the laboratory located in the Pretoria CBD.

The forensic chemistry laboratories across the country play a crucial role in the prosecution and conviction of criminals in cases where sample analysis is needed - and, where the laboratories are backlogged and defective, they become responsible for the collapsing of the criminal justice system.