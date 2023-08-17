EXCLUSIVE | Pistorius asks Constitutional Court to declare him eligible for parole

Oscar Pistorius wants the Constitutional Court to address the “utter confusion” he says the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has created about when his murder sentence came into force – and declare that he is, in fact, eligible for parole.

"It goes without saying that the confusion is to be determined finally as a matter of relative urgency," the former Paralympian stated in papers filed at the apex court earlier this month.

"Every day that I am detained and prohibited from applying for parole in circumstances that I am already eligible for parole and might be successful to obtain parole constitutes an infringement on my fundamental rights," he added.