Face to face with a killer: Cop testifies on seeing clearly the face of Sharp Shooters gunman

A police officer has testified on how his colleague who had been shot got up to his knees to try and apprehend a bar shooter.

The shooting at Sharp Shooters tavern in Wesbank, Cape Town, took the life of Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph.

Joseph and his colleagues had gone to the tavern to follow up on a lead on the whereabouts of a "person of interest".

A police officer who was at the scene of the Sharp Shooters tavern tragedy testified at the Western Cape High Court on Monday about how they tried to apprehend the man who killed his colleague.

Constable Angelo Beukes was testifying in the trial of Shane Swart - who is accused of murdering Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph, as well as the attempted murder of Constable Terrence Mostert, tavern owner Siphiwe Nongana, himself and one other - on 8 September 2019 at Sharp Shooters tavern in Wesbank, Cape Town.

Beukes testified that the man ran out of a toilet cubicle shooting, hitting Joseph and Mostert, then running outside toward a roofed area.

In the chaos, the shooter turned back and fired at Beukes.

At this point, the constable got a clear view of the accused's face.

Swart has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him relating to the shooting.

He said he was in the bar drinking and that he had no weapon, and had been searched on entry to the bar. He also said he was not in the toilets at the time of the shooting.

#PoliceMinistry General #BhekiCele visited the family of Warrant Officer Hilton Joseph today to pay his heartfelt condolences. The officer was killed on Sunday in Mfuleni in the Western Cape while on duty with his partner Const Terrence Mostert. #PoliceKillings ML pic.twitter.com/Ln7XPQSkNc — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) September 11, 2019

The court already heard that Joseph was killed when the police visited Sharp Shooters to arrest "a person of interest" in a case that was being investigated.

While the toilets were being searched, a person burst out of a cubicle shooting his way out of the bar.

Joseph was shot in the head and fell to the ground. Mostert did not realise at first that he had been shot. He was shot in the cheek and the bullet exited below his hairline at the back of his head.

Beukes testified that Mostert was at first flat on the ground and the shooter jumped over him while trying to escape.

But then Mostert got up to a kneeling position and fired at the shooter.

Nevertheless, the shooter got away and later handed himself over to the police on 10 September.

The trial continues on Tuesday.



