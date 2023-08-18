Fear and loathing in the justice department: Axed DDG sues over 'victimisation and harassment'

Axed constitutional development deputy director-general Dr Gabriella la Foy is suing the justice department for R9 million – after spending nearly five years of her almost seven-year term on suspension and facing repeated, largely repudiated, claims of wrongdoing.



La Foy, who went from working as a cashier to obtaining a master's degree in law from Cambridge University, would be subjected to unsubstantiated accusations of wrongdoing – later described as “an abuse of the grievance procedure” by the official who investigated them – within months of joining the department.

When those complaints were unsuccessful, the department charged La Foy with misconduct and suspended her.