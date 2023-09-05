Firefighters extinguish blaze at manhole, near gas line in Joburg CBD

A fire was extinguished near the Nelson Mandela Bridge in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services confirmed they responded to a call that an eGoli Gas truck was on fire, with videos showing flames and thick smoke at a truck parked in De Korte Street.

It appears that construction work was taking place at that spot, with rubble, safety cones and a metal frame in the road.

The MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, who was on the scene, said there appeared to be an explosion at the manhole, which was the site of an eGoli gas line, and that officials were in the process of isolating it.

More to follow.



