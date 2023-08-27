Five children burn beyond recognition in Pretoria shack fire while parents were allegedly at tavern

Five children burnt to death when a fire ripped through six shacks in an informal settlement in Pretoria.

The children's mothers were allegedly out drinking at a local tavern when the fire broke out.

The fire department said their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Five children between the ages of one and seven were burnt beyond recognition when a fire ripped through six shacks in the Itireleng informal settlement, Laudium, Pretoria.



The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received a frantic call just after 04:00.

"Firefighters arrived on the scene to find multiple shacks engulfed by fire and immediately started with firefighting operations.

"The remains of five children, who were burnt beyond recognition, were discovered in the ruins of the shacks after the fire was extinguished," added Mabaso.

He said three boys and two girls died in the blaze.

It is alleged the children's mothers are sisters and left the children alone.

"It is alleged that the two sisters left the children in one shack overnight and went out to drink at a nearby tavern," said Mabaso.

He added the sisters were taken to the local police station for questioning.

"The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

"We call upon parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left in the care of an adult and in a safe environment," said Mabaso.

Numerous attempts to get hold of Gauteng police were unsuccessful. Their comments will be added once received.



