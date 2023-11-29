29 Nov 2023

Floyd Brink reappointed as Johannesburg's City manager

Alex Patrick
Floyd Brink has been reappointed as city manager.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • Floyd Brink has his old job back after an in-committee report was tabled before the Johannesburg council.
  • His tenure was overturned after the Gauteng High Court ruled the way he was hired was flawed.
  • City of Johannesburg spokesperson Virgil James said the council followed the correct process to hire Brink.

Floyd Brink was reappointed as Johannesburg's City manager after a behind-closed-doors council meeting on Wednesday.

This after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg's decision on 7 November that stated Brink's appointment in February was illegal.

On Monday, the court denied the City's request for leave to appeal the decision.

City spokesperson Virgil James said Brink was reappointed after the council followed due process, which it had failed to do the first time.

In November, the court had found that the way former Speaker Colleen Makhubele brought the motion to hire Brink was problematic.

On 22 February, Makhubele brought an "urgent and exceptional" report to the council, which included a complaint by then-acting City manager Brink about not being considered for the permanent job.

READ | Court denies City of Johannesburg's application to appeal Floyd Brink judgment

Motions to be brought to the council are processed and vetted for legality before being tabled for a sitting.

However, the Speaker may allow urgent reports to be tabled at the council meeting.

The court found the matter had not been urgent because Brink issued his complaint three months before the motion and ruled his appointment was illegal.

On Wednesday, the council voted for a report that would see him reappointed because the court case was not about his ability to do the job, but the way he was hired.

The council essentially just performed the process in a legal manner by tabling it.

The DA brought the matter to court, but the Government of Local Unity, a coalition between the ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance, had the numbers to push the vote through.

