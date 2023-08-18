35m ago

Flying Squad members arrested for transporting explosives

Cebelihle Bhengu
Two flying squad members have been arrested.
Photo: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images

Mpumalanga police arrested two members of the Flying Squad in Kaalrug, near Malelane. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the officers transported explosives and firearms from Schoemansdal to Kanyamazane. 

A team, including officers of provincial tracking and national Crime Intelligence, chased the Whiteriver Flying Squad members, who sped off, ignoring sirens, and instructions to stop. 

Mohlala said the chase ended when officers shot out the tyre of the car's wheel.

ALSO READ |  Crime stats: More women and police officers murdered between April and June

A constable and a sergeant were arrested. A third accomplice fled the scene. 

They will appear in the Malelane Periodical Court on Monday, facing charges of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, and contravening the Explosives Act.

Mohlala said more charges may be added. 


