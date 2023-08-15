Former fisheries DDG in court for allegedly failing to report fraud

A former fisheries senior staffer appeared in court for allegedly not reporting fraud to the police.

The official was granted R100 000 bail and has to surrender her passport.

In one matter, a contractor misrepresented that they had a permit - and, in another, the contractor allegedly submitted a fake tax certificate.

A former fisheries deputy director-general (DDG), who is accused of not reporting alleged fraud that she knew about to the police, was granted bail of R100 000, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Siphokazi Ndudane, a former DDG of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, appeared in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court, and was charged with failing to report fraud.

Ndudane was charged with two counts of contravention of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

Ntabazalila said Ndudane was arrested on Monday and was granted bail of R100 000, with conditions, which include surrendering her passport by Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said it was alleged that, during the period 2016 to 2019, Ndudane allegedly failed to report incidents of fraud brought to her attention in her capacity as DDG.

Ntabazalila said the State's case was that one of her responsibilities at the department involved acting in its best interests, and that not doing anything could prejudice the department.

Two contracts were cited, which Ndudane saw to the cancellation of, but she was still on the hook for allegedly not informing the police.

One involved a R2.2-million contract awarded to a company that did not have the required permit for the specialised work, and the second involved a R30-million contract to a company that submitted a fake tax certificate.

The NPA claimed that, despite advice from colleagues, Ndudane allegedly opted to settle the matter and did not report suspicions of fraud to the police, as was required by someone in her position.

Her case was postponed to 19 September.

The development came as the Western Cape High Court wrapped up an unrelated corruption case involving abalone smugglers and some of the department's staff.

On Tuesday, Judge Robert Henney heard two more guilty pleas by former fisheries staff as well as argument in mitigation of sentence.

The department had a torrid few years before the Covid-19 pandemic set in, with battles related to legal fees, confiscated abalone stocks allegedly swapped out by smugglers, and frustration regarding fishing rights allocations.