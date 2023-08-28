Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse resigns as councillor, will return to medical career

Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a councillor.

She has decided to return to her medical career.

Phalatse said the resignation would not be the end of her political career.

Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a DA proportional representative councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

Phalatse, who twice served as the mayor, said that, after introspection, she had decided to return to being a medical doctor.

She said she could make a "better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere".

In her resignation letter, dated 24 August, Phalatse said she had initially left her medical profession to "contribute to the rebuilding" of the country.

"The last seven years of my service as a councillor, a public representative in Johannesburg, have been a fulfilling experience. It has been such a great honour to serve.

"I am very proud of the achievements we have had during my tenure as an MMC, the executive mayor and an ordinary councillor...

"However, the changing political and economic climate have necessitated that I embark on a process of introspection and reflection regarding my future as a councillor."

Phalatse said she could not do both jobs because of the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies and in a "political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular".

She said she would choose saving lives if it was between that and council responsibilities.

Phalatse said:

It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation as a councillor with effect from 30 September 2023. However, my resignation should never be misconstrued as a resignation from the Democratic Alliance.





Phalatse has not left the DA - and said the resignation was not an end to her political career.

She wished the DA caucus and Joburg council members the best.

"The rebuilding of our cities and our nation is nowhere near over."

The DA's Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku described Phalatse's resignation as a loss for the party.

"Dr Phalatse is a medical doctor, she has been the former mayor, has been the MMC for health, and she contributed a lot to the position," Kayser-Echeozonjoku told News24.

Yes it’s true! I will be back.



— Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) August 28, 2023

The DA confirmed Phalatse's resignation in a statement on Monday.

The party hailed Phalatse's dedication and commitment in her portfolios.



The DA said the party would miss her contribution to politics, but was pleased that she would remain a member.

The party said it supported Phalatse's return to medicine, as it spoke to her passion for the well-being of her community.



"Her decision to pursue private business ventures within the healthcare sector speaks to her enduring passion for public health and the welfare of our communities."

The party added that the challenges in the Joburg council, emanating from the coalition governance, were concerning.



"This excessive fragmentation has seen 18 parties gaining representation in the council, with the balance of power precariously held by parties with a single seat. The ensuing instability is a direct consequence," it said.

Earlier this year, Phalatse lost her bid for the DA leadership position, in a battle against John Steenhuisen.

She believed that, ahead of the 2024 national elections, the DA could not win over crucial voters as long as Steenhuisen was the leader.

Ousted twice as mayor by motions of no confidence, Phalatse had fought an unwinnable battle to save the DA's coalition arrangement in Joburg.

She had tried and failed to petition the DA's federal leaders to consider a working relationship with the EFF.



