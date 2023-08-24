Former municipal manager in court for siphoning 'millions' from broke municipality

The Hawks arrested the former municipal manager of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, Nokuthula Cecilia Zondani, for siphoning undisclosed millions of rand by illegally inflating payments to a supplier by 100%.

It is alleged that, during Zondani's tenure as the municipal manager of the embattled ANC-run Eastern Cape municipality, the council entered into a 36-month lease agreement with a service provider for the supply of a heavy-duty machinery fleet.

While the council had approved a contract, which stipulated a monthly payment of R1.2 million to the service provider, it is alleged Zondani unlawfully altered the contract - without council approval - and authorised the payment of R2.4 million per month.