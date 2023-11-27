Four dead, one wounded in pre-dawn family massacre in KwaZulu-Natal

Four people were killed in a shooting at a rural homestead near Mfume, south of Durban.

The home was the scene of a shooting last year, police said.

A fifth family member was injured.

A couple, their son and their teenage nephew were shot dead in their KwaZulu-Natal home during the early hours of Monday, and a fifth person was injured.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the attack occurred near Mfume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast and it was the second bloody attack at the homestead in less than a year.

"Information at police's disposal at this stage is that at least five armed assailants entered the homestead and opened fire at the 64-year-old father of the house, his wife, 60, their 32-year-old son, and a 19-year-old nephew who were all in the same house," Netshiunda said.

A neighbour, who is believed to be the girlfriend of one of the deceased, was shot in her legs and has been hospitalised, he added.

Another son who was sleeping in a separate house "survived the shooting unscathed," Netshiunda continued.

"The motive for the shooting has not been established as yet although an intra-family-related feud could not be ruled out," Netshiunda said.

READ | Three shot dead in Cape Town hours after Cele briefed media on mass shootings in province

The mother was wounded during the previous shooting at the property in 2022 and the matter is still under investigation, according to Netshiunda.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is urged to contact Amanzimtoti police.

#sapsKZN #SAPS have launched a manhunt for at least 5 suspects who shot and killed four family members and injured another at Hluhluwe, Ezinhlongeni village in Mfume in the early hours of today. #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/mNqG8Snjgm pic.twitter.com/0QJgtwFvKY — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) November 27, 2023

There has been a series of mass shootings in the province this year.

Last month, a mass shooting in Durban left five people dead.

At the time, police said the matter could be drug-related.

The shooting took place in an RDP house in Tambo Plaza in Amaoti. A sixth person was injured.

Supplied SAPS

In the same week, seven people were shot dead under a railway bridge in KwaMashu in a suspected vigilante hit. Their bodies were found lying next to a pillar, in a straight line.

In April, 10 members of one family were killed in Pietermaritzburg. News24 reported that seven women and three men were murdered in Imbali, allegedly by two men who entered the family's home and opened fire on them.

In January, gunmen killed a police officer, his wife and two children while they were seated in their car in Port Edward. A third child was injured in the shooting.



