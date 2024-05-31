31 May

Francis Petersen appointed as University of Pretoria's new vice-chancellor

Francis Petersen has been appointed the University of Pretoria's new vice-chancellor.
  • The vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State, Francis Petersen, will take over at the University of Pretoria on 1 October.
  • The announcement was made by the chair of UP’s council, Kuseni Dlamini, on Friday.
  • He will take over from Professor Themba Mosia, who has been the university's interim vice-chancellor.

The council of the University of Pretoria (UP) has appointed Francis Petersen as its new vice-chancellor.

In a communication to the university community on Friday, the chair of UP’s council, Kuseni Dlamini, confirmed that Petersen, who is the vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State, will assume duty on 1 October.

He said that Petersen “brings a distinguished record of academic leadership and a wealth of experience in higher education to his new role”.

“With a diverse background in engineering, finance and academic management, he is poised to lead the University of Pretoria into a new era of innovation and excellence.”

Commenting on his appointment, Petersen stated: "I am deeply honoured to join the University of Pretoria as its new vice-chancellor and principal. I am committed to advancing the university's mission of academic excellence, research innovation, and societal impact. I look forward to working closely with the university community to realise our shared vision for the future."

Throughout his career, Petersen has held various academic positions at the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Cape Town, and the University of the Free State.

ALSO READ | Three members of UCT's SRC charged after R101 000 spent on Koko, Mpofu public lecture 

Petersen’s leadership roles included being head of department, dean, and deputy vice-chancellor, “showcasing his extensive experience in academic management at departmental, faculty, and institutional levels”.

Dlamini said that during Petersen’s tenure as vice-chancellor at University of the Free State, he demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, institutional advancement, and community engagement.

“He played a pivotal role in steering the university towards sustainable growth and fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation. Under his stewardship, we are confident that we will continue to uphold our tradition of academic distinction while forging new paths in research, teaching, and community engagement.”

Others who were shortlisted for the post included Professor Hester Klopper, deputy vice-chancellor at Stellenbosch University, Professor Kenneth Matengu, vice-chancellor at the University of Namibia, and Professor Vasu Reddy, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of the Free State.

Professor Themba Mosia has been acting as UP’s interim vice-chancellor after former vice-chancellor, Professor Tawana Kupe, resigned on 31 July 2023.

